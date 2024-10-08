Hyderabad: Man held for cheating public with black magic claims

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly cheating the public under the guise of black magic. Police officials uncovered several items including incense sticks, kumkum, turmeric powder, wheat flour dolls, lemons, black sesame, cloves, camphor, and one mobile phone reportedly used in black magic practices.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Kaleem a wall painter and self-proclaimed black magic practitioner residing in Hassan Nagar, Bahadurpura. He is a former rowdy sheeter from Kalapather.

The investigation began when a woman named Nazia approached Kaleem seeking assistance in performing black magic against her in-laws. Based on the complaint of Irfan Malik, a case was registered under section 351(2) BNS at Bandlaguda PS.

Following Kaleem’s apprehension, it was discovered that he and Nazia had conducted rituals against Irfan Malik and his family, using their photographs along with wheat flour dolls. They reportedly sent a threatening video to the complainant, claiming that his entire family would die within 48 hours.

In a similar incident, a team from the Commissioner’s Task Force in the South-East Zone apprehended a man accused of practising black magic and defrauding the public by claiming he could resolve their issues through supernatural means.

The suspect, identified as Ilyas Ahmed, 42, hails from the Narayanpet district in Telangana. He rented a room in Jahangirabad, Bandlaguda, and falsely advertised his ability to help people with their problems using black magic.

Ilyas cheated innocent victims by promising to cure their ailments and collecting their photographs to perform rituals. Since moving to Hyderabad in 2012, he had been frequently changing residences while continuing his deceptive practices for the past 12 years.