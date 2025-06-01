Hyderabad man held for duping aspirants with fake govt jobs offers

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man from Bowenpally was arrested for allegedly cheating several job aspirants on the false promise of securing positions such as food inspectors and election supervisors in the cantonment board.

The accused has been identified as Kollapuram Sravan Kumar is a repeat offender. He was arrested in six similar cases in 2019 and 2024.

According to reports, police said he lured people by claiming he had contacts in the ministry of defence and could help them secure government jobs. He reportedly took Rs 22,000 from a woman named Srilekha in September 2024, promising her a job as a food checking inspector and election supervisor.

Also Read US Consulate in Hyderabad announces full-time job openings

He also allegedly collected Rs 35,000 from Pavan, Rs 20,000 from Srinivas, Rs 32,000 from Vishal, and Rs 50,000 from Sai Krishna under similar pretexts.

Cases have been registered against him at multiple police stations, including Trimulgherry, Begumpet, Bowenpally, and Vemulawada, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Based on credible information, police arrested the accused and recovered one mobile phone.

Further investigation is ongoing.