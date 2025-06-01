Hyderabad man held for duping aspirants with fake govt jobs offers

Police said he lured people by claiming he had contacts in the ministry of defence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 1st June 2025 5:37 pm IST
A representational image of a person in Jail
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man from Bowenpally was arrested for allegedly cheating several job aspirants on the false promise of securing positions such as food inspectors and election supervisors in the cantonment board.

The accused has been identified as Kollapuram Sravan Kumar is a repeat offender. He was arrested in six similar cases in 2019 and 2024.

According to reports, police said he lured people by claiming he had contacts in the ministry of defence and could help them secure government jobs. He reportedly took Rs 22,000 from a woman named Srilekha in September 2024, promising her a job as a food checking inspector and election supervisor.

MS Creative School

He also allegedly collected Rs 35,000 from Pavan, Rs 20,000 from Srinivas, Rs 32,000 from Vishal, and Rs 50,000 from Sai Krishna under similar pretexts.

Cases have been registered against him at multiple police stations, including Trimulgherry, Begumpet, Bowenpally, and Vemulawada, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Based on credible information, police arrested the accused and recovered one mobile phone.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 1st June 2025 5:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button