Hyderabad: Man held for IT office bomb scare

Hyderabad: The Nampally Police arrested an individual who hoax-called the police claiming to have implanted bombs in the Income Tax department offices in the city.

The accused, Jaini Radhakrishna had planned to create panic in the IT department and demanded money from officials, according to a police statement.

However, the police foiled his plan and arrested him on Sunday evening from the Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Hayathnagar.

On June 11, Radhakrishna came to Secunderabad from Guntur and moved to Hayathnagar to implement his plan.

He dialled 100 and informed the police that he had planted a bomb in secret places of IT offices in AC Guards, Basheerbagh, Kavadiguda and Secunderabad areas. He demanded Rs 1 crore.

The accused hatched the plan after his rice business had gone through a huge loss, police said. He divorced his wife after suffering financial losses, and got addicted to alcohol and gutka.