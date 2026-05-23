Hyderabad man held for lifting woman’s kurti after video goes viral

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was arrested for lifting a woman’s kurti in broad daylight, Narsingi police said on Saturday, May 23.

The incident occurred on May 14 at Alkapur Township, Manikonda, when the woman was returning after picking up her 2.5-year-old child from a nearby playschool.

On May 19, a case was registered under sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The footage of the incident went massively viral on social media, prompting police to form special teams to nab the accused, Vadde Nagaraju.

Nagaraju, a resident of Puppalguda, Gandipet, has no criminal history and has not been not involved in any such incidents in the past, police said.