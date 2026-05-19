Caught on camera: Hyderabad teen lifts woman’s kurti in broad daylight

The SHE Teams of Narsingi division took note of the incident after being alerted by Siasat.com.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th May 2026 6:20 pm IST
People walking along a dusty, unpaved road with scattered debris and fencing in the background.
The victim (left), the teenager (right)

Hyderabad: In an act that could amount to outraging the modesty of a woman, a teenager was caught on camera lifting a woman’s kurti from behind as she walked carrying a child in Manikonda, in an incident that has sparked outrage on social media and drawn the attention of police.

The closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, recorded at 1:44 pm on May 14 near Pranati Easha Apartment on Road no 4, Alkapuri Township, Manikonda, shows the woman walking when the teenager approaches her from behind, lifts her kurti and flees as she turns around. The woman can be seen attempting to give chase before the footage ends.

The video, posted on X on Tuesday, May 19, had garnered over 82,000 views within hours. “This is not mischief — this is harassment and a serious safety concern for women and children,” one user wrote.

Subhan Bakery

Siasat.com contacted the SHE Teams of Narsingi division, where Head Constable Venkat said the incident had not yet been officially reported. He assured that details would be obtained and action initiated.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 19th May 2026 6:20 pm IST

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