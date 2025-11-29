Hyderabad man held for operating drone in TN’s Coonoor forest area

A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him, sources said, citing a district forest officer's order.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th November 2025 7:26 am IST
UAE lifts partial ban on individual drone use
Representative image: @Ricardo Gomez Angel/Unsplash

Coimbatore: A 24-year-old youth from Hyderabad was detained for allegedly operating a drone in the banned forest area of Coonoor in Nilgiris district on Friday, officials said.

Shiva Praveen was caught operating a drone around 5.30 pm inside the Government Reserve Forest area of the Coonoor Forest range.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him, sources said, citing a district forest officer’s order.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The operation of drones inside the forest area is strictly prohibited.

Tourists visiting the district enter the reserve forest without permission and operate drones to photograph wildlife, causing disturbances to the animals.

The youth has been detained, and further investigation is ongoing, they said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th November 2025 7:26 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button