Hyderabad: Man held for raping, impregnating minor

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for raping and impregnating a minor girl in Hyderabad’s Ghatkesar area on Thursday, November 27.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old who runs a butcher shop; he allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old girl and impregnated her. The accused deceived the victim by convincing her that they were in a relationship.

According to Ghatkesar police, the accused sexually abused the girl several times. When the girl complained of pain, she was taken to a hospital. Following the medical check up, it was found that the victim was pregnant.

Also Read Minor girls sexually assaulted in Hyderabad; accused held

Based on a complaint, the Ghatkesar police registered a case against the accused.

Previous incident

In a similar incident, a court has sentenced a youth to 25 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019. The court of XII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge on Tuesday found the 24-year-old accused guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 25 years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the prosecution, the girl, while going to her college here, was stalked by the accused (an 18-year-old in 2019), a senior student of the same college, who had befriended her online.

He captured a few nude photos of the victim and started blackmailing her for money. The accused abused and threatened her and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The matter came to light after the college management informed the girl’s parents about her irregular attendance.

With inputs from PTI