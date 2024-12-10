Hyderabad: Man held for selling adulterated, expired milk powder

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly illegally procuring, storing, and selling adulterated and expired Nandini milk powder. A total of 780 kg of adulterated milk powder was seized during the raid.

The accused has been identified as Chittaboina Damodar, a resident of Secunderabad.

According to reports, the powder originally intended for the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) under the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme by the Karnataka state government was being sold to needy customers at inflated prices despite being unfit for consumption.

Acting on credible information, the central zone task force team along with Musheerabad police raided a godown in the Musheerabad area and apprehended the accused.

Further investigation revealed that the accused, Chittaboina Damodar had been previously arrested for similar offences. He was found to be purchasing expired, adulterated milk powder from Ravi, a native of Karnataka at Rs 180 per kg and selling it to customers for Rs 240 per kg thus profiting illegally by charging inflated prices.

Earlier, the Task Force team conducted a raid at the premises of Konark Tea, located in Fatehnagar, Hyderabad, on October 8, uncovering the adulteration of tea powder.

The inspection revealed rampant adulteration of loose tea powder, which was being mixed with harmful substances before being packaged and distributed to various tea stalls across Hyderabad.

Further investigation is ongoing.

How to identify adulterated milk powder?

Here are a few common methods one can use to check for potential adulteration: