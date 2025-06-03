Hyderabad man held for selling adulterated ginger garlic paste

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad task force apprehended one man who was allegedly selling ginger garlic paste after mixing harmful chemicals. The police seized 870 kilograms of ginger garlic paste, 4 kg of titanium dioxide, 16 kg of monocitrate and 4 kg of turmeric powder.

The police team, on specific information, raided a house at Patel Nagar in Bandlaguda and nabbed Mohammed Faisal alias Faisal, 44.

The accused was selling the product under the brand name ‘F K Food Product’, and supplying it to various kirana stores in the city. “The chemicals pose serious health risks to consumers and are a violation of food safety regulations,” said additional DCP task force Ande Srinivasa Rao.