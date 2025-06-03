Hyderabad police notice to Raja Singh for security protocol violation

The image displays a picture of BJP MLA T Raja Singh
BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh for not following the police guidelines and moving without police protection provided to him.

DCP (south west) zone G Chandra Mohan said that the MLA was found moving without his personal security officers and had left his bullet-resistant vehicle at home. “Raja Singh rode a bullet motorcycle in the city. He was violating the security protocols, so a notice was issued to him by the Hyderabad police,” said the DCP.

The police official asked the public not to share provocative videos on social media platforms and to discourage such activities. “The social media teams of the Hyderabad city police removed several videos. We urge people not to share the videos on social media platforms else action will be taken and cases registered,” said the DCP.

Raja Singh, last week, went around a few areas of the city on his motorcycle and inspected the sale of cattle. He alleged that the police were allowing the sale of cattle illegally.

