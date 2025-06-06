Hyderabad man held for selling banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 21L

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday, June 6 for allegedly selling banned electronic cigarettes.

The accused has been identified as Akash Sinde, a resident of Saifabad and originally from Mangalhat. He was working as a caretaker at the apartment complex.

According to reports, the accused began smuggling e-cigarettes from Delhi with the intention of making quick money. He procured products of popular brands like Elfbar, Elux, Raya D1, Nasty, and Shisha and sold them to college students and teenagers in Hyderabad.

Also Read 3 held for selling banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 6 lakh in Hyderabad

On the night of June 5, task force officials, along with Saifabad police personnel, raided the premises and seized 67 vapes worth Rs 21,00,000.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

