Hyderabad man held for selling banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 21L

The accused began smuggling e-cigarettes from Delhi.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 6th June 2025 3:40 pm IST
Representational Image of various e cigarettes placed on a table
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday, June 6 for allegedly selling banned electronic cigarettes.

The accused has been identified as Akash Sinde, a resident of Saifabad and originally from Mangalhat. He was working as a caretaker at the apartment complex.

According to reports, the accused began smuggling e-cigarettes from Delhi with the intention of making quick money. He procured products of popular brands like Elfbar, Elux, Raya D1, Nasty, and Shisha and sold them to college students and teenagers in Hyderabad.

MS Creative School

On the night of June 5, task force officials, along with Saifabad police personnel, raided the premises and seized 67 vapes worth Rs 21,00,000.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 6th June 2025 3:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button