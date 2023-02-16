Hyderabad: Man held for setting three buses ablaze in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Pasupuleti Veerababu, a driver by profession was arrested on charges of setting up three buses owned by a private travel company on fire the previous Monday.

Police initially suspected that it was an accidental fire, but on analysing the CCTV footage, they noticed a person moving suspiciously near the parked buses just before the incident happened.

The accused, identified as Veerababu works with Bharathi Travels and admitted to his crime upon investigation.

Veerababu revealed to the police that he was humiliated by the agency’s owner Krishna Reddy and his nephew Yashwanth Reddy who bet him and abused him, for refusing to go on duty, despite being off duty.

Kukatpally police have registered a case against the owners based on the accused’s complaint and initiated a probe into the matter.

Inquiries revealed that Veerababu has been working for the agency for two months.

According to the police, Veerababu on Sunday denied taking a trip commanded by the owners as he had returned from a trip in the morning and did not want to go on another trip for he was planning to go home to Krishna district on the day being his off.

Angered by his reply, the owners assaulted and humiliated him.

Veerababu, under the influence of alcohol later in the day, planned to take revenge on them by setting their assets on fire.

He reportedly confessed his crime in front of the police leading to his arrest.