Hyderabad: Three private buses gutted in fire at Kukatpally

Locals tried to douse the fire but flames spread fast and engulfed three vehicles.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th February 2023 10:52 am IST
Hyderabad: Three private buses gutted in fire at Kukatpally
(Photo: screen gram/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Three buses belonging to a private travel company were gutted in a fire in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident took place at a parking place near IDL Cheruvu area after 1 a.m.

The buses of Bharathi Travels parked there suddenly caught fire.

Also Read
Ten injured in explosion at scrap yard near Hyderabad airport

Locals tried to douse the fire but flames spread fast and engulfed three vehicles. Four other buses were immediately moved from there as a precautionary measure.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the fire but by then the buses were completely gutted.

The cause of the fire was not known. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th February 2023 10:52 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button