Hyderabad: Three private buses gutted in fire at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Three buses belonging to a private travel company were gutted in a fire in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident took place at a parking place near IDL Cheruvu area after 1 a.m.

3 buses which were parked in the sheds totally burnt, beside IDL lake, #Kukatpally in #Hyderabad,#fire engine rushed to the spot and controlled the #Flames, meanwhile 4 other buses were shifted to safe place.

The cause of fire is yet to be known.#BusFire #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/88lM5m0Mbi — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 13, 2023

The buses of Bharathi Travels parked there suddenly caught fire.

Locals tried to douse the fire but flames spread fast and engulfed three vehicles. Four other buses were immediately moved from there as a precautionary measure.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the fire but by then the buses were completely gutted.

The cause of the fire was not known. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Police registered a case and took up investigation.