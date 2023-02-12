Ten injured in explosion at scrap yard near Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Ten persons suffered injuries in an explosion at a scrap yard in Gagan Pahad industrial area under RGI Airport police station on Saturday night. The condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) RGI Airport police station, R Srinivas, the workers were sitting in the scrap yard where a lot of discarded products that passed the usage period were dumped. The consignments included pharmaceutical items, paint boxes and other articles containing chemicals brought from different places for segregation and recycling.

“All of a sudden there was an explosion and a fire in the unit. Ten persons received injuries. Fire personnel and local police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals,” said R Srinivas.

The police have begun an investigation into the explosion at the unit. “The statement of the injured persons is to be recorded to know what exactly happened. We suspect some chemical reaction occurred,” he said.

The clues teams, bomb disposal squad and explosive experts visited the spot and collected material for analysis.