Telangana: TSRTC bus to Tirupati turns turtle; 3 critically injured

Hyderabad: A TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) bus carrying 37 passengers from Hyderabad to Tirupati overturned on Saturday night. The accident left 15 passengers injured while 3 are in critical condition.

Around 1 o’clock, the Yadadri depot bus was approaching the Kothakota by-pass on NH 44 when the driver applied the brakes to avoid colliding with a car that had slowed down in front of it. The bus’s driver lost control, and the car stalled at the side of the road.

The majority of the passengers, who were by this time sleeping, were not even aware of what had occurred.

The wounded passengers totalled fifteen. The accident left Shakeela from Raychoti, Shabbir Ahmed from Kurnool, and Narasimha from Kesampet badly hurt.

SI Kothakota Nagasekhar Reddy, The injured were transported to Wanaparthy government hospital by who arrived on the scene quickly.

On Sunday morning, the three seriously injured people were sent to Hyderabad for further care.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and an investigation was on.