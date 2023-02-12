Hyderabad: Unidentified woman murdered in Begum Bazar

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman was murdered by some persons at Begum Bazar in the Old City on Saturday night.

The woman aged around 30 years was found dead in a room located near the Aziz Plaza shopping complex by locals who informed the police. Station House Officer (SHO), Begum Bazar police station along with staff reached the spot and examined the scene.

“Unidentified persons throttled the woman to death. Another person known to the woman is suspected of killing the woman. Closed circuit camera footage is being examined. Now we are waiting for the autopsy report to know if she was sexually assaulted,” said N Shankar, SHO Begum Bazar police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) has been registered and an investigation is underway.