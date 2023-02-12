Hyderabad: Unidentified woman murdered in Begum Bazar

CCTV footage is being scanned to identify persons who throttled the woman to death.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th February 2023 3:56 pm IST
Karnataka RTI activist murder case: Family alleges police failure
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman was murdered by some persons at Begum Bazar in the Old City on Saturday night.

The woman aged around 30 years was found dead in a room located near the Aziz Plaza shopping complex by locals who informed the police. Station House Officer (SHO), Begum Bazar police station along with staff reached the spot and examined the scene.

Also Read
Hyderabad woman loses eyesight due to ‘smartphone vision syndrome’

“Unidentified persons throttled the woman to death. Another person known to the woman is suspected of killing the woman. Closed circuit camera footage is being examined. Now we are waiting for the autopsy report to know if she was sexually assaulted,” said N Shankar, SHO Begum Bazar police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th February 2023 3:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button