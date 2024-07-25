Hyderabad: Man held for sexually assaulting blind minor girl

According to reports, on July 7, the accused visited the school for sanitation work and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim

Published: 25th July 2024 6:54 pm IST
Hyderabad Man held for sexually assaulting visually challenged girl
Hyderabad: Police apprehended a 25-year-old sanitation worker for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old visually challenged girl at the Government Blind School for Girls, Malakpet.

The accused has been identified as Naresh.

According to reports, on July 7, the accused visited the school for sanitation work and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Later, the victim developed health issues, which were noticed by a school caretaker. The school management informed her parents, who then took her to Niloufer Hospital.

During the checkup, doctors found evidence of sexual assault and alerted the police.

Upon receiving this information, the police registered a case under various sections of the POCSO Act on July 16. Following an investigation, they identified the accused and took him into custody.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and currently, police placed him under judicial remand

