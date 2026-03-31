Hyderabad: Man held with Rs 22 lakh worth adulterated ginger-garlic paste

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force Khairatabad Zone, in coordination with Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), arrested a man for manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger garlic paste at IDA Katedhan on Monday, March 30. Items worth Rs 22 lakh were seized from the accused.

The adulterated product was being supplied to wholesale kirana stores and food catering services, posing a serious threat to public health.

The Commissioner's Task Force Khairatabad Zone, in coordination with Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), arrested a man for manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger garlic paste at IDA Katedhan on Monday, March 30. Items worth Rs 22 lakh were seized from… pic.twitter.com/OAY9xyee4j — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 31, 2026

The accused was identified as 55-year-old Hasan Ali Rupani, a resident of Chirag Ali Lane, Abids. He operated a manufacturing unit by the name SKR Food Products. During a surprise inspection, the authorities noticed that the ginger garlic paste was being prepared in unhygienic conditions in plastic containers.

According to the police, Rupani mixed substances such as acetic acid and xanthan gum powder. The paste was exposed to dust, flies, and other contaminants.

Rupani failed to provide food-grade and packaging material certificates. The food handlers were using a wooden stick to grind the ginger and garlic paste.

The police seized 24 cartons of 1 kg ginger garlic paste, 48 boxes containing 500 grams of ginger garlic paste and 120 boxes of 22 grams ginger garlic paste.

Apart from these, 150 bags containing 40 kg of dry ginger garlic each, 20 kg xantham gum powder, a 20 liter can of ascitic acid and five grinders were also seized.