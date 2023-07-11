Hyderabad: Man installs cameras in room of female tenants, arrested

Hyderabad: A house owner who installed closed circuit cameras in the house of his women tenants and allegedly recorded their private videos was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police.

The accused man Sameer Shaik owns a house at Hylam colony. Two months ago, two women took the house of Sameer on rent. They grew suspicious after finding out that the electricity meter box was in a room in the house and checked to find a closed circuit camera in the box.

Sameer allegedly told the girls that it a separate electricity meter was installed to record power consumption for billing.

The police arrested Sameer and checked the closed circuit cameras network and noticed it was connected to a computer. The police checked the computer and found he had recorded the personal videos of the girls and stored them in the computer system.

A case is booked and an investigation on