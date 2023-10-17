Hyderabad: Man jumps from 4th floor after stabbing wife to death

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday in Sai Nagar under the limits of Nagole PS.

(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A man murdered his wife and then committed suicide by jumping from a building in Hyderabad, police said.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday in Sai Nagar under the limits of Nagole Police Station.

According to police, one Raju stabbed his wife Santoshi (35) to death at their house. Later, he went to the Saroornagar area where he jumped from the fourth floor of a building to end his life.

Raju (40) was a truck driver. Police suspect that domestic problems led to the murder and suicide.

Police shifted both the bodies for autopsy and launched an investigation.

