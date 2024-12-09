Hyderabad: Man jumps from Uppal Skywalk; survives

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man from Bhavani Nagar was injured after jumping from the Uppal Skywalk on Monday, December 9.

According to reports, the victim attempted suicide because of personal issues. However, the low height of the structure resulted in only minor injuries.

Motorists and pedestrians who witnessed the incident near Uppal Skywalk rushed to the victim’s aid. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s condition is currently stable.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, three students were stuck in a lift at Uppal Skywalk in Hyderabad for almost 45 minutes before being rescued by the police. The incident occurred when the lift at the Skywalk suddenly stopped working, causing panic among the students.

When the students got stuck in the lift, they dialed toll-free numbers but received no response.

With no other option, they dialed 100 to seek help. Acting promptly, police, along with the fire department, rushed to the spot and rescued the students.

Uppal Skywalk in Hyderabad

It was inaugurated last year by the then Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. It was built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The skywalk connects six locations around the junction and the metro station. It has six hop stations with staircases and elevators.