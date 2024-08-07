Hyderabad: Three students were stuck in a lift at Uppal Skywalk in Hyderabad for almost 45 minutes before being rescued by the police.

The incident occurred when the lift at the Skywalk suddenly stopped working, causing panic among the students.

_Panic at Uppal Ring Road as Skywalk Lift Gets Stuck_



A terrifying incident occurred on Uppal Ring Road in Hyderabad when a lift in the skywalk suddenly stopped working, leaving three students stranded inside. The lift, which was heading from Habsiguda to Ramanthapur, came to a… pic.twitter.com/6zKOwHLdlG — Minhaj Hussain Syeed (@MinhajHussains) August 6, 2024

Police opened doors of lift at Hyderabad’s Uppal Skywalk

When the students got stuck in the lift, they dialed toll-free numbers but received no response.

With no other option, they dialed 100 to seek help. Acting promptly, police, along with the fire department, rushed to the spot and rescued the students.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad predicts two days of heavy rains

Skywalk

Last year, Hyderabad’s Uppal Skywalk was inaugurated by the then Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

It was built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The skywalk connects six locations around the Uppal junction and the metro station. It has six hop stations with staircases and elevators.