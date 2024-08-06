IMD Hyderabad predicts two days of heavy rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted heavy rains for today and tomorrow.

Some areas in Hyderabad have already started receiving rainfall.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert amid forecast of rains

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the next two days for various districts of Telangana.

In the case of Hyderabad, the department not only issued a yellow alert but also forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Although the yellow alert is valid until tomorrow, the rainfall is expected to continue until August 10 in the city.

Rains so far in SW monsoon

So far, during the Southwest Monsoon, Telangana has received 487.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 401.8 mm, which is a deviation of 21 percent.

However, Hyderabad received less than the normal rainfall. The city received 295.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 313 mm, which is a deviation of -6 percent.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 148.5 mm was recorded in Khammam district. In Hyderabad, the highest downpour, 4.3 mm, was recorded in Bandlaguda.

The IMD Hyderabad’s predicted rainfall is likely to increase the overall amount of rain received by the city.