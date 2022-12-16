Hyderabad: Man jumps to death from 5th floor of Hafeezpet building

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a software employee allegedly died by suicide by jumping from his multi-storied apartment complex at Hafeezpet in Miyapur late on Thursday.

According to the police, Santosh Raju, 32, had been visibly upset for the past few days and died by suicide due to family problems.

He is suspected to have jumped from the fifth floor of the apartment. He died on the spot after suffering bleeding injuries.



Police said that the security personnel on hearing a thud rushed to the spot where he found Santosh’s body in a pool of blood and raised an alarm.

Santosh was then immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Miyapur police have registered an FIR based on complaints by his family members and a probe into the case is underway.