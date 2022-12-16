Hyderabad: Man jumps to death from 5th floor of Hafeezpet building

Police said that the security personnel who heard a thud rushed to the spot where he found Santosh's body in a pool of blood and raised an alarm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th December 2022 2:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man jumps to death in Hafeezpet
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a software employee allegedly died by suicide by jumping from his multi-storied apartment complex at Hafeezpet in Miyapur late on Thursday.

According to the police, Santosh Raju, 32, had been visibly upset for the past few days and died by suicide due to family problems.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Chemical explosion at dump yard leaves 2 injured

He is suspected to have jumped from the fifth floor of the apartment. He died on the spot after suffering bleeding injuries.

Police said that the security personnel on hearing a thud rushed to the spot where he found Santosh’s body in a pool of blood and raised an alarm.

Santosh was then immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Miyapur police have registered an FIR based on complaints by his family members and a probe into the case is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button