Hyderabad man killed by stepbrother after quarrel over cigarette

The accused threw his stepbrother from the third floor of a building.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2026 9:28 am IST
Representative image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man killed his 30-year-old stepbrother after a quarrel over a cigarette on Thursday, January 15, in Hyderabad.

In the incident that took place in Nacharam, he threw his stepbrother from the third floor of a building.

Fight over cigarette turns fatal in Hyderabad

As per the details of the case, the victim, who has been identified as Stafford Rohan Sayars, was flying kites and consuming liquor on the third-floor terrace of his building along with a friend on Thursday night.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

At around 9:30 pm, he also invited his stepbrother, Leonard Angelo Sayars. However, after his arrival, an argument broke out between them reportedly over sharing cigarettes.

Soon, the argument that began over cigarette escalated and Leonard threw his stepbrother from the third floor of the building in Hyderabad.

Declared brought dead

Rohan, who received severe head injuries, was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Following the death, Rohan’s mother, Michelle Rosario, mentioned in her complaint that Leonard held grudges against Rohan.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Police have started an investigation into the case.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2026 9:28 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button