Hyderabad man killed by stepbrother after quarrel over cigarette

Hyderabad: A man killed his 30-year-old stepbrother after a quarrel over a cigarette on Thursday, January 15, in Hyderabad.

In the incident that took place in Nacharam, he threw his stepbrother from the third floor of a building.

Fight over cigarette turns fatal in Hyderabad

As per the details of the case, the victim, who has been identified as Stafford Rohan Sayars, was flying kites and consuming liquor on the third-floor terrace of his building along with a friend on Thursday night.

At around 9:30 pm, he also invited his stepbrother, Leonard Angelo Sayars. However, after his arrival, an argument broke out between them reportedly over sharing cigarettes.

Soon, the argument that began over cigarette escalated and Leonard threw his stepbrother from the third floor of the building in Hyderabad.

Declared brought dead

Rohan, who received severe head injuries, was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the death, Rohan’s mother, Michelle Rosario, mentioned in her complaint that Leonard held grudges against Rohan.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Police have started an investigation into the case.