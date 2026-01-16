Instagram reel inspires 18-yr-old to launch business, earning Rs 6K daily

Business, which was started from an investment of Rs 14000, which he got by selling his PS4, is now generating revenue of Rs 6000 daily.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2026 8:00 pm IST
Instagram reel inspires 18-yr-old to launch business
Honey Khan (Image: Instagram)

An 18-year-old, Honey Khan, who got inspired by an Instagram reel has launched a business in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The business, which was started from an investment of Rs 14000, which he got by selling his PS4, is now generating revenue of Rs 6000 daily.

Sells PS 4 to turn Instagram reel idea into business

It was July 2025 when the teen saw an Instagram reel wherein a person was selling food items on the street, and the entire setup was on a bike.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

After watching the reel, he decided to start a business. However, initial capital was a hurdle.

As he is pursuing his schooling and his mother, Razia Khan, is a single mother and a housewife, he decided to sell his PS4 to start his business.

He planned to set up the same bike-based model outside Lucknow University to sell fresh idlis made by his mother.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Scroll to success

The business idea, which came while scrolling through an Instagram reel, finally turned into reality in August 2025. However, the journey was not easy as he faced many challenges.

Though his mother used to wake up at 4 am to make fresh idlis, medu vadas, sambar, and chutneys, in the beginning, hardly any customers turned up to his food stall, and food would get wasted.

The bike-based model became famous after an influencer on Instagram covered Honey Khan’s story. The demand for his idlis, medu vadas, and podis surged.

Later, the bike-based model turned into a stall. Inspired by the success, he now wants to set up a restaurant.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2026 8:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button