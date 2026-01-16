Instagram reel inspires 18-yr-old to launch business, earning Rs 6K daily

An 18-year-old, Honey Khan, who got inspired by an Instagram reel has launched a business in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The business, which was started from an investment of Rs 14000, which he got by selling his PS4, is now generating revenue of Rs 6000 daily.

Sells PS 4 to turn Instagram reel idea into business

It was July 2025 when the teen saw an Instagram reel wherein a person was selling food items on the street, and the entire setup was on a bike.

After watching the reel, he decided to start a business. However, initial capital was a hurdle.

As he is pursuing his schooling and his mother, Razia Khan, is a single mother and a housewife, he decided to sell his PS4 to start his business.

He planned to set up the same bike-based model outside Lucknow University to sell fresh idlis made by his mother.

Scroll to success

The business idea, which came while scrolling through an Instagram reel, finally turned into reality in August 2025. However, the journey was not easy as he faced many challenges.

Though his mother used to wake up at 4 am to make fresh idlis, medu vadas, sambar, and chutneys, in the beginning, hardly any customers turned up to his food stall, and food would get wasted.

The bike-based model became famous after an influencer on Instagram covered Honey Khan’s story. The demand for his idlis, medu vadas, and podis surged.

Later, the bike-based model turned into a stall. Inspired by the success, he now wants to set up a restaurant.