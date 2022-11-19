Hyderabad man kills 2 puppies, shares video of act; arrested

Hyderabad: Police arrested a Hyderabad man on Friday, for allegedly killing two puppies and uploading videos of the act on social media.



In this horrific incident, two puppies were brutally killed by an unidentified man who filmed his act where he flung one of the two puppies from a building, while the other was hanged. It is suspected that the incident might have taken place about a month ago.

In the first video, the man can be seen using a plastic rope to tie the puppy to a tree and hanging it.



In the second video, the man throws the puppy from a building and later kicks it to see if it is alive.



The incidents came to light on November 15 when he uploaded the videos of the act on Instagram via an ID, identified as Ray, a resident of the Kattedan area of Rajendranagar Police limits.

On November 18, a complaint was filed at the Mailardevpally police station alleging the accused to be a drug addict, and an anti-social Satanist (a person who worships Satan).

The Mailardevpally police registered an FIR (First Information Report) under sections 429 (punishment for mischief by killing animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(L) Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA) against Ray.

According to Mailadevapally police Inspector, the accused was arrested and later released on bail.