Hyderabad: Man kills 60-year-old father with iron rod for property

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2024 9:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man kills 60-year-old father with iron rod
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old was arrested on charges of murdering two persons including his his 60-year-old father in Babul Reddy Nagar on Saturday afternoon.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to Rajendranagar assistant commissioner of police B Gangadhar, the accused Rakesh did odd jobs to earn a living. He stayed with his family including his father Narayana.

Also Read
Hyderabad: DCM van runs over minor girl in Nallakunta, loses life

On the fateful day, Rakesh entered into an argument with Narayana over property issue and another person named Srinivas. In a fit of rage, Rakesh attacked the two men with an iron rod.

MS Education Academy

On information, the Mailardevpally police reached the spot and shifted the two elderly citizens to a nearby hospital. However, both men were declared brought dead.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2024 9:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button