Hyderabad: Man kills 60-year-old father with iron rod for property

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old was arrested on charges of murdering two persons including his his 60-year-old father in Babul Reddy Nagar on Saturday afternoon.

According to Rajendranagar assistant commissioner of police B Gangadhar, the accused Rakesh did odd jobs to earn a living. He stayed with his family including his father Narayana.

On the fateful day, Rakesh entered into an argument with Narayana over property issue and another person named Srinivas. In a fit of rage, Rakesh attacked the two men with an iron rod.

On information, the Mailardevpally police reached the spot and shifted the two elderly citizens to a nearby hospital. However, both men were declared brought dead.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.