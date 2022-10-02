Hyderabad: Man kills second wife over suspicion of infidelity

Hyderabad: A security guard allegedly murdered his wife suspecting her fidelity at a lodge in Afzal Gunj on Saturday night.

The alleged killer Patlavath Ramakrishna (31) is a security guard cum food delivery boy residing at Gachibowli and is a native of Amangal. He has two wives.

On Saturday, he came with his second wife Pathlavath Aruna (21) to Hotel Manikanta lodge at CBS Gowliguda and took room no. 202.

“Ramakrishna suspects that his wife of having illegal affair with his brother Santosh. He brought Aruna to lodge and murdered her by strangulation,” said police.

The culprit walked into the police station and surrendered. After coming to know of the murder they went to the lodge and moved the body to the mortuary. A case was booked.