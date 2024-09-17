Hyderabad man kills self after morphed photo sent to wife over loan

Hyderabad: A woman’s plans for a wedding anniversary celebration turned tragic when her husband took his own life, reportedly due to harassment from loan recovery agents over a small online loan of Rs 2000.

Sampath (name changed), who lived in Petbasheerabad, borrowed the amount ten days prior to his death, with a repayment period of one week.

When he couldn’t repay the loan, his wife received a notification about the overdue payment, which she initially disregarded.

However, she was later horrified to receive a morphed nude image of herself via WhatsApp.

The accused obtained her photo because Sampath had shared it during the loan application process. “After receiving the altered image, she attempted to reach out to the sender, but received no reply.

The same picture was also sent to Sampath,” an investigator said, as per a report by the TOI.

Following this, she received a threatening phone call demanding repayment of the loan or else she would face further defamation.

The initial message originated from a number with the international code +92 (Pakistan), which police believe may have been spoofed.

While the woman visited her parents’ home, Sampath remained at their residence. Despite the distressing situation, the couple maintained contact but did not file a formal complaint.

Sampath called to inform his wife that he would join her at her parents’ house for their anniversary celebration, but the following day, he tragically took his own life.

After his death, his family filed a complaint, attributing his suicide to the alleged harassment from loan recovery agents.