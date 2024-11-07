Hyderabad: Man kills wife, attempts suicide in Pragathi Nagar

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at their residence in Pragathi Nagar. The accused has been identified as Kiran who attempted to die by suicide and is in critical condition.

He married the victim Sudha, 28 days ago. However, their relationship reportedly soured a week after the wedding with Kiran allegedly harassing her.

According to reports, on November 2, the victim’s parents became concerned when they couldn’t reach the couple by phone. They went to her residence finding the door locked. With the help of neighbours, they forcibly entered and discovered her lifeless body in the bedroom with visible injuries, while the accused was found bleeding in the washroom.

Based on a complaint a case has been registered. Police suspect that the accused may have killed his wife with a blade and then attempted to die by suicide.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)