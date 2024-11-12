Hyderabad man kills wife, sets body on fire after dispute

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver killed his wife by slitting her throat and then set her body on fire at their home in Hashamabad, Chandrayangutta. The incident occurred on Monday night.

The accused, Qureshi, married the victim, Qamar Begum, six years ago. The couple has two children and frequently argued over minor issues.

On Monday night, after a dispute, Qureshi slit his wife’s throat. He then doused her body with fuel and set it ablaze. Before the incident, he had sent their children to a relative’s house.

Local residents, noticing the fire, alerted the police and fire department. Upon inspection, the police found the body with stab wounds and a slit throat. Fire department personnel extinguished the flames, and the body was moved to the mortuary. A case has been registered at Bandlaguda police station.