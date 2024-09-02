Hyderabad: Man kills wife with paramour’s help

Hyderabad: A man murdered his wife with the help of his paramour and her daughter in Singareni Huts on Sunday, September 1 under Saidabad police limits.

The accused Ramavat Kishan, his lover G. Padma, 40, and Padma’s daughter G. Anusha, 20, have been arrested; the investigation is underway.

They killed the victim who was identified as 41-year-old Ramavat Dasili, by strangulation, police said. Dasili had come to know about Kishan’s extramarital affair. The victim was staying with her parents in NTR Nagar. Kishan, a private employee, called Dasili to his house, saying he wants to settle the dispute.

After Dasili reached Kishan’s residence, all three accused murdered her, said Saidabad police inspector Raghavender. A case of murder has been registered.