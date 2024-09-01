Hyderabad: Couple dies by suicide after killing children at Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A couple in Jeedimetla, distressed by severe financial problems, died by suicide after taking the lives of their two children on Saturday night, August 31.

The couple identified as Venkatesh, 40, and Varshini, 33, had two children Rishikanth, 11, and Vihath, 3. The couple from the Mancherial district, living in an apartment in Gajularamaram, were found dead along with their two children on Sunday morning. The Jeedimetla police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

The Jeedimetla police said, “A case of suicide was registered under section194 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) (Whoever commits an affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.)”