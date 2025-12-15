Hyderabad man loses Rs 75 lakh in online betting

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man from Secunderabad lost Rs 75 lakh on various online betting apps. The Hyderabad police on Monday, December 15 issued an advisory against online betting.

The incident occurred in 2021. In his complaint, the victim stated that he received a message on WhatsApp regarding a betting platform, promoting online betting games such as Cricket, Teen Patti, and Casino, and assuring easy profits through a game called “Fivestar Cricket Aviator Flight Game.”

Initially, the victim invested Rs 10,000 and received a small profit. After gaining the victim’s trust, the fraudsters lured him to invest bigger amounts of money. Over time, the victim deposited Rs 10 lakh in various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

The victim lost the amount and stopped playing.

In March 2022, the same fraudsters contacted him again and persuaded him to play on another platform, claiming a lower minimum deposit. Believing them, the victim resumed playing and, between 2021 and 2025, deposited a total of Rs 75 lakh.

Based on the direction of the fraudsters, the victim deposited the amount by using bank accounts, UPI IDs, cash deposit machines, and QR scanners across multiple website. Ultimately, he suffered heavy financial losses.

“The acts of the accused amount to cheating, online fraud, and illegal online betting, and the victim has requested registration of his complaint, investigation into the operators of online betting platforms,” the police added.

Public advisory

Issuing an advisory against online betting, the police warned the public against illegal online betting and casino platforms, as well as similar websites or apps offering games such as cricket betting, Teen Patti, Casino, Aviator/Flight games, etc.

Fraudsters usually contact victims through WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, or social media, claiming that easy and guaranteed profits can be earned with small investments. Initial small profits may be shown to gain trust; later, victims are induced to deposit large amounts through bank accounts, UPI IDs, QR codes, or cash deposit machines.

These platforms are unregulated and illegal, and once a large amount is deposited, the entire money is lost and withdrawals are blocked or manipulated. The advisor further said, “Do not believe claims of assured returns, low risk, or insider tricks for winning online casino or betting game.”

It further cautioned the public to not share bank details, UPI IDs, QR codes, OTPs, passwords, or KYC documents with unknown persons or betting platforms.