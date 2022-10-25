Hyderabad: Man losses life in a road accident at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a motorist lost his life in a road accident at Rajendranagar.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Arif. He was travelling on a motorcycle when he got hit by a truck near PVNR Expressway Pillar Number 280. He died on the spot after he fell on the road and came under the truck’s front wheel.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy by the police. A case was later booked and the truck driver was taken into custody.