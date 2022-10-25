Hyderabad: Model corridors in Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar to be developed soon

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to develop two model corridors in Chandrayangutta and Rajendranagar circles. It will be done at an estimated cost of Rs. 12 crores.

The corridors will include a three-lane main carriageway adjacent to the central median. It also includes a six-meter service road adjacent to the main carriageway.

As per the plan, one of the model corridors will be from Chandrayangutta flyover to the Mughals colony in Chandrayangutta circle and another one will be from Mughals Engineering College to Durganagar junction in Rajendranagar circle. The total cost for both corridors will be Rs. 12 crores.

According to a report in TNIE, the GHMC is planning to complete the project within six months. It has also received administrative sanction from the General Body and Standing Committee.

As the roads on the corridors will be 150 feet wide, officials will remove encroachments and may also acquire properties if needed.

It is also reported that the roads on the corridors will have a proper stormwater drain infrastructure.