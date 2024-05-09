Hyderabad man marries several women to dupe them, arrested

Hyderabad: Mumbai police apprehended a 42-year-old Hyderabad man for allegedly duping over two dozen women across the country through matrimonial sites. According to the police, he married at least seven women to dupe them and raped three others on the pretext of marrying them. The accused was in police custody for the past seven days.

The accused has been identified as Imran Ali Khan. The police initiated an investigation based on the complaint of a 42-year-old teacher from Pydhonie area after she was duped of Rs 22 lakh by someone promising to marry her after meeting her on a matrimonial site.

According to the police, the accused targeted the complainant after finding out that she was unable to get married due to her age. By falsely promising marriage, he exploited her financially on numerous occasions, including soliciting funds for various reasons such as purchasing a residence in Mumbai’s Byculla for their future life together.

Also Read Hyderabad: 4 arrested for investment fraud involving Rs 16 crore

“He would look for emotionally vulnerable women looking for a groom for a second marriage on matrimonial sites of divorced people from the Muslim community. Posing as a businessman, he would befriend them, call them to five-star hotels, show off a lavish lifestyle, and, after winning their trust completely, start extracting money from them. He would use the fraud money for gambling,” said a police source privy to the probe.

Utilising this deceptive scheme, he reportedly defrauded at least seven women in Mumbai and extended his fraudulent activities to other cities, including Parbhani, Dhule, Solapur, Mussoorie, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Delhi.