Hyderabad: Man murdered for alcohol in Madhapur

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old man was murdered in Hyderabad’s Madhapur over alcohol on Saturday, May 31.

The deceased was identified as Jayant Goud. The incident occurred when Goud was celebrating his mother’s birthday with his friends. Three strangers approached the group and asked for some whiskey.

When Jayant refused, an argument broke out between the two groups. The situation escalated quickly. According to the police, one of the assailants pulled out a knife, prompting the group to scatter in fear.

While Jayant tried to climb a boulder to escape, he was stabbed under the armpit and in the abdomen. The attackers then fled the scene.

Jayant’s friends, with help from locals, rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. They dialed 100 and alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and registered a case. His body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

The Madhapur police registered a case and initiated the investigation.