Hyderabad: Man murdered in Balapur for harassing friends over money

The deceased, Nazeer was harassing his friends for money and had also threatened to kill them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th April 2026 12:01 pm IST
Nazeer was murdered in Hyderabad's Wadi-e Saleheen colony
Nazeer was murdered in Hyderabad's Wadi-e Saleheen colony

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was allegedly murdered on Monday, April 6, in Hyderabad’s Wadi-e- Salaheen Colony under Balapur police limits for harassing his friends for money.

The deceased, Nazeer was harassing his friends for money and had also threatened to kill them. The four accused were identified as Dastagir, Fahad, Ilyas and Nadeem, who are currently absconding.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Balapur Station House Officer, M Sudhakar said, “The incident occurred at 12:30 AM when Nazeer’s friends invited him to have alcohol and murdered him after he was intoxicated.”

Subhan Bakery

A case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th April 2026 12:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button