Hyderabad: Man murdered in Balapur for harassing friends over money

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was allegedly murdered on Monday, April 6, in Hyderabad’s Wadi-e- Salaheen Colony under Balapur police limits for harassing his friends for money.

The deceased, Nazeer was harassing his friends for money and had also threatened to kill them. The four accused were identified as Dastagir, Fahad, Ilyas and Nadeem, who are currently absconding.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Balapur Station House Officer, M Sudhakar said, “The incident occurred at 12:30 AM when Nazeer’s friends invited him to have alcohol and murdered him after he was intoxicated.”

A case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation is underway.