Hyderabad: Man murdered over property dispute in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was reportedly murdered over a property dispute in Mangalhat on Sunday, October 13.

The victim has been identified as Durgesh Singh, a resident of Satya Gulab Residency in Takkarwadi. He was reportedly attacked while visiting his relatives during the Dasara festival.

According to reports, the victim had ongoing property disputes with his close relatives, Bajrang Singh, Satyanarayana Singh, and Tulja Ram Singh. On Sunday night, a fight erupted between Durgesh and Bajrang Singh. To prevent a physical altercation, the victim’s friends intervened, but Bajrang took the keys of Durgesh’s two-wheeler.

However, the Durgesh’s friends managed to send him home to avoid further conflict.

Also Read US man gets 60 years in jail for Telangana student’s murder

Whereas Bajrang threatened to return the keys only if Durgesh was handed over to him. Later that night, Bajrang, along with Satyanarayana and Tulja Ram, attacked the victim at his residence, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.