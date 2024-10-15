Hyderabad: Man murdered over property dispute in Mangalhat

The victim was reportedly attacked while visiting his relatives during the Dasara festival.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 15th October 2024 9:10 am IST
Man beaten to death over property dispute
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was reportedly murdered over a property dispute in Mangalhat on Sunday, October 13.

The victim has been identified as Durgesh Singh, a resident of Satya Gulab Residency in Takkarwadi. He was reportedly attacked while visiting his relatives during the Dasara festival.

According to reports, the victim had ongoing property disputes with his close relatives, Bajrang Singh, Satyanarayana Singh, and Tulja Ram Singh. On Sunday night, a fight erupted between Durgesh and Bajrang Singh. To prevent a physical altercation, the victim’s friends intervened, but Bajrang took the keys of Durgesh’s two-wheeler.

However, the Durgesh’s friends managed to send him home to avoid further conflict.

Whereas Bajrang threatened to return the keys only if Durgesh was handed over to him. Later that night, Bajrang, along with Satyanarayana and Tulja Ram, attacked the victim at his residence, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

