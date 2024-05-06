Hyderabad: Man murdered while thwarting mobile phone theft, 2 held

Hyderabad: The Gudimalkapur police on Monday apprehended two persons including a juvenile for murdering a footpath vendor when he resisted their bid to snatch his mobile phone.

The police recovered a knife from the two accused. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy said the arrested persons – Mohammed Aziz Qureshi alias Sohail (19), a resident of Golconda, and the juvenile aged around 17 years – on April 30 went to Gudimalkapur on a stolen bike.

“The victim Sanaullah was standing holding his mobile phone in his hand when the suspects snatched it away. The victim resisted them and tried to catch them when one of the suspects stabbed him with a knife leading to his death,” said K Sreenivasa Reddy.

The police formed special teams to track them down and arrested them on Monday. Qureshi is involved in eight cases of theft, robbery and a murder attempt prior to the case of killing of Sanaullah, said the police commissioner.

Sreenivasa Reddy said the police will do an in-depth investigation into the mobile phone snatchings and disposal of the stolen gadgets. “We have come to know the stolen phones are being smuggled to Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Sudan where they are refurbished and sold in the market,” said the commissioner.

To a question is there patrolling nearby or not, the Hyderabad police commissioner said the police will find out why there was no police patrol nearby when the incident took place. “A study will be done to check why there is delay on part of the patrol police to reach the spot,” added the official.