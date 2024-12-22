Hyderabad: Man murdered with sharp weapons in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: A man was murdered in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally on Saturday, December 21. The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Mohammed Sameer.

He was a resident of the Harshawardhan colony in Bowenpally. Sameer was called by the group of people to discuss an issue involving a woman.

He was then brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons by four persons. The man sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. After being alerted, the police reached the crime scene; based on a preliminary investigation, a case was registered.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bowenpally Circle Inspector said, “A case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita and a search is on for the accused.”

Section 103 of the BNS says, “Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.”

