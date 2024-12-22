Hyderabad: Man murdered with sharp weapons in Bowenpally

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bowenpally Circle Inspector said, "A case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita and a search is on for the accused."

Hyderabad: A man was murdered in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally on Saturday, December 21. The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Mohammed Sameer.

He was a resident of the Harshawardhan colony in Bowenpally. Sameer was called by the group of people to discuss an issue involving a woman.

He was then brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons by four persons. The man sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. After being alerted, the police reached the crime scene; based on a preliminary investigation, a case was registered.

Section 103 of the BNS says, “Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.”

