Hyderabad: DCA raid three quack clinics, medicines worth Rs 95k seized

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st December 2024 4:12 pm IST
Medicines at Medical shop in Hyderabad
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Based on credible information, the drug control administration (DCA) officials raided three clinics run illegally by quacks and seized huge quantities of medicines. Stocks worth Rs. 95,000 were seized.

Based on a tip off, the DCA raided the clinics of Syed Hamiduddin located Yedira village, Mahabubnagar district, Ambar Singh located in Chintal, and Rachamalla Saidulu Sai Ram located at Nakrekal mandal, Nalgonda district.

During the raid, officials seized several antibiotics such as cefixime, amoxicillin, ‘steroids’ viz. dexamethasone etc at the clinics.

Speaking on the ill effects of steroids, a DCA official said, “Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to health.”

A case has been registered and further investigations are ongoing.

