Telangana: DCA raids quack’s clinic, drugs worth Rs 1.5L seized

The DCA seized 42 varieties of medicines from the quack's clinic.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 17th December 2024 11:50 am IST
Telangana: DCA raids quack's clinic in Wanaparthy, drugs worth Rs 1.5 L seized
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Tuesday, December 17, raided a quack’s clinic in Wanaparthy district and seized medicines worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

The quack was identified as Batthula Ramulu, who operated the clinic in Jangamaipally Village, Peddamandadi Mandal, Wanaparthy.

The DCA officials seized 42 varieties of medicines including analgesics, and antibiotics including Cefpodoxime, Cefixime, Amoxycillin, steroids, and antiulcer drugs that were stored illegally for sale.

Officials also found steroids including Prednisolone and Dexamethasone at the quack’s clinic.

Also Read
‘Ram Ke Naam’ screening in Hyderabad: HC grants interim relief to organizers

The Telangana DCA issues drug licenses for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 17th December 2024 11:50 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button