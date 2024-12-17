Telangana: DCA raids quack’s clinic, drugs worth Rs 1.5L seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Tuesday, December 17, raided a quack’s clinic in Wanaparthy district and seized medicines worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

The quack was identified as Batthula Ramulu, who operated the clinic in Jangamaipally Village, Peddamandadi Mandal, Wanaparthy.

The DCA officials seized 42 varieties of medicines including analgesics, and antibiotics including Cefpodoxime, Cefixime, Amoxycillin, steroids, and antiulcer drugs that were stored illegally for sale.

Officials also found steroids including Prednisolone and Dexamethasone at the quack’s clinic.

The Telangana DCA issues drug licenses for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.