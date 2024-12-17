‘Ram Ke Naam’ screening in Hyderabad: HC grants interim relief to organizers

Hyderabad: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court granted interim relief to the organizers of the Cinephiles Organization on Monday, December 16, allowing them to avoid appearing before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Malkajgiri regarding a criminal case linked to a screening of the documentary Ram Ke Naam (In the Name of God).

This screening, held in January 2024, led to allegations against two organizers and one participant after a complaint was filed following the event.

The Cinephiles Organization, which promotes socially impactful cinema, frequently screens thought-provoking films at venues such as Lamakaan in Hyderabad.

Despite Ram Ke Naam being certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and having received multiple national and international awards, the screening prompted a criminal complaint.

Senior Advocate L Ravichander, representing the petitioners alongside counsel S Goutham, argued that the allegations were unfounded and vague.

He highlighted that the documentary promotes communal harmony and had been previously upheld by the Bombay High Court for its message of unity.

Justice Sridevi acknowledged the petitioners’ arguments and issued notices to the complainant, stating that their presence in court would not be necessary unless required by the magistrate. The next hearing is scheduled for February 4, 2025.

Ram Ke Naam (In the Name of God) is a critically acclaimed documentary directed by Anand Patwardhan and released in 1992.

Ram Ke Naam documentary

The film delves into the rise of Hindu nationalism and the events surrounding the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, India. Central to the documentary is BJP stalwart LK Advani’s Rath Yatra, a political campaign aimed at mobilizing Hindu sentiments for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, which Hindutva proponents claim is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The documentary captures a pivotal moment in Indian history during the late 1980s and early 1990s, when communal tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities were escalating dramatically.