Hyderabad: Man murders wife, surrenders before police

On Monday evening, an argument ensued between the couple over some family issue. Krishnaveni, then went to sleep.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2024 10:52 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man killed his wife by bludgeoning her head with a hammer in Rajendranagar on Monday, October 7.

The accused was identified as Srikant, who owns a decorative material store and the victim was identified as 34-year-old Kaveri; the couple lived with their two school-going children in Hyderashah Kote.

On Monday evening, an argument ensued between the couple over some family issues. Krishnaveni then went to sleep. “While the woman was asleep, around 3.30 am, Srikanth took a hammer and hit on the head of the woman. She died on the spot,” said the Rajendranagar police.

Srikanth then went to the police station along with the children and surrendered. The police later reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination. A case was registered.

