Hyderabad: Man murders younger sibling in Jagadgirigutta

According to the police, the two had been arguing over splitting their parents' responsibilities and property over the last few years.

Published: 11th November 2022 2:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his brother in Jagadgirigutta over a family dispute at midnight on Wednesday.

Komera Yona, 42, a taxi driver from Jagadgirigutta’s Deenabandhu Colony, was named as the deceased. Petrol tanker driver Komera David, 46, of Deenabandhu Colony, is the accused.

According to the police, the two had been arguing over splitting their parents’ responsibilities and property for the last few years. The duo had the same argument on Wednesday night, when David, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly grabbed a granite stone and hit Jonah on his head. The latter had severe bleeding wounds and passed away immediately.

Police in Jagadgirigutta are looking into it. Police have not officially announced David’s arrest, but he has been arrested.

