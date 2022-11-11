Hyderabad: Man kills wife and dies by suicide at Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide at their Jagadgirigutta, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, home in the city.

The remains of B Raju, a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, and B Kavitha, his 33-year-old wife, were discovered in different rooms of their home.

After receiving a call from the neighbors, the police arrived at the scene and had to force open the door to enter the home. According to the police, Raju and his wife frequently got into arguments over several matters. He is suspected of killing her after one of these arguments on Thursday morning in the early hours. He hanged himself from the hallway ceiling fan after confirming her death, the police said.

The bodies were moved to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary, where they underwent an autopsy before being delivered to family members. The Jagadgirigutta police reported a matter to the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Further investigation is underway.