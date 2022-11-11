Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali unveils TSSP Convention Center

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) Convention Center was inaugurated in Yousufguda by home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, in the presence of DGP M Mahender Reddy on Thursday.

At the TSSP first battalion, the convention center with a 1000-seat capacity was built at an estimated cost of Rs. 8 crores. There is a parking lot there that offers room for roughly 1,000 vehicles.

Home Department Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta, Additional DG, TSSP, Abhilasha Bisht and Additional DG, ACB, Anjani Kumar were present at the event.